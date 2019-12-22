|
Dennis Clifton Spendlove
In Loving Memory
Dennis Clifton Spendlove of Hurricane, Utah passed away from natural causes in his home on December 5, 2019. He graduated from Weber State University in 1973 and was employed as a social worker for the State of Utah until his retirement. Dennis enjoyed camping in the desert, photography, laughter, walks and hikes, Toyotas, off-roading, a good burger with fries and a Coca-Cola (of which he only drank when he had a burger), crude jokes, movies, antique sports cars, and HBO's greatest shows including, but not limited to, The Game of Thrones, Barry and The Sopranos.
Dennis is survived by his sons Christopher (Kathleen) and Daniel (ex-wife Amy), grandchildren Aidan, Kian and Aaron, sisters Sherry, Jolene, Deanna and Susan, father Clifton Spendlove of Hurricane, and his ex-wife Martha. He is preceded in death by his sister Francis Elaine, mother Leora (Isom) Spendlove and niece Kneesha.
Following his wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Well-wishers are encouraged to take a hike in the desert during a memorable sunset in his honor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019