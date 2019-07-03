|
|
Dennis Craven Congrove
1948 - 2019
Riverton, UT - Dennis Craven Congrove passed away on 6/30/2019 in Riverton, UT. He was born on 9/15/1948 in SLC, UT. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gambling, and football. He especially loved spending time with his family. He was a very humble and generous man, who loved to joke around. He was the concrete foundation of his family. Dennis served in the Coast Guard on USCGC Wachusett from 1966 - 1970 and earned 4 medals and was a Radarman. He is survived by Alice, Shanie, Jenny, DJ, Taisha, Devin, Cameron, Harmony, and Maylie. He is preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Darlene, brother/sister? Bob, and grandsons James and Daymon.
A viewing will take place Friday 7/5/2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT with a funeral to follow at 1:00 PM. Interment is to follow at the same location. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019