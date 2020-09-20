1941 ~ 2020

Dennis Edwin Hutchings, cherished husband, brother, uncle, and friend passed away from cancer September 12, 2020, in Surprise, Arizona.

Dennis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 7, 1941, the firstborn of Stanley and Velma Steadman Hutchings. Dennis grew up in Midvale, Utah, amidst a loving family and loyal friends, graduating from Jordan High School in 1960. He was a member of the Utah Air National Guard for six years. Dennis attended Brigham Young University, earning a Bachelor of Science (Physics) degree in 1968, followed by a Master of Business Administration degree in 1970. His Certified Public Accountant career took him to Los Angeles to work for Arthur Anderson Accounting. He eventually moved to Napa, California, successfully managing accounts for several businesses whose owners became lifelong friends. Dennis married Kathleen ("Kitty") O'Rourke on August 4, 1994. She has been his devoted companion for twenty-six years and was allowed to quarantine at his bedside during his final days.

Dennis had a passion for nice cars, old movies, Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, and was a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fan for many years. He enjoyed serving his communities as an active member of Rotary International. Dennis recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming an author, and had four mystery novels published under the pen name of Denis O'Rourke.

Dennis is survived by his wife Kitty, Sun City West, Arizona; sister Judy (Ray Sharp, deceased), Riverton, Utah; brother-in-law Sidney Petersen, Midvale, Utah; sister-in-law Maureen O'Rourke, Woodburn, Oregon; adoring nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, an aunt, and many friends. Dennis was preceded in death by parents, brother Richard, and sister JoAnn Petersen.

Per Dennis's request, his body has been donated to science. There are no services planned at this time.



