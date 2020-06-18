In Loving Memory

Dennis John Baldwin was born June 1, 1939 in Wallace, Idaho to Leora and James Baldwin. He joined sisters Betty and Jeannie. Dennis spent his childhood in Joplin, Missouri, and Wichita Kansas. He was an exceptional student always and graduated with honors from Wichita University with a degree in Engineering. He was employed by Hercules, Inc. upon graduating until his retirement.

Dennis married Joyce Marie Hollingsworth on August 15, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas. They had three children: Dennis John II (Nancy)Baldwin, Daphne, Alabama; Rebecca (M.K.) Fadel, Sutherlin, Oregon; and Ruth Beebe, Willard, Utah. He and Joyce divorced in 1975. He later married Elfriede Lucie. They were sealed in the Ogden Temple January 30, 1988 and they were separated until now by her passing on January 2, 2004. They built their home at the foot of the Highlands in Northwest Morgan County in 1993 and thoroughly enjoyed their association with the kind and generous citizens of this wonderful mountain valley community. Thank you all for the many good years!

Dennis also served on the Planning Commission and Sewer Board. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the time of his passing Dennis was employed by Peterson Manufacturing where he enjoyed time spent with his very good friend Jim Wixom.

Dennis is survived by Joyce, his children, stepdaughter Barbara Lewis, 8 grand-children, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank Jim Wixom, Dirk Purser, and Hospice of Utah, for their helpfulness with Dennis's last days.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers and plants, please send donations to the Perpetual Education Fund of the LDS Church, or to another benevolent organization of your choice.

Graveside services will be held Friday June 19, 2020 at 11 am at the Mountain Green Cemetery adjacent to Highlands Chapel at 5378 West Old Highway Road.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store