1945 ~ 2019
Denny Edwards passed away peacefully at his home on March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah March 1, 1945 to Evelyn and Lewis Edwards and was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Bountiful High School where he met his true love Katy Lawson. They were married in November 1967 and had two children, Dallas and Amanda. Denny "coffee bean" delivered fuel for Maverik Country Stores for thirty-five years where he made lasting friendships with many. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends on many camping, golfing, and snowmobiling outings, and years of social shenanigans. He was a member of the Bountiful Elks Lodge for forty-one years.
Denny is survived by his wife Katy of 51 years; his son Dallas (Heather) Edwards; daughter Amanda (Russ) Johnson; his only sister Evalou Hanson; and his grandchildren Rylie Edwards and Jordan Edwards. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron Edwards.
The family asks that you join them in a celebration of Denny's life on Sunday, March 24th from 2:00-5:00 pm at the Bountiful Elks Lodge, 544 West 400 North, Bountiful, Utah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his name to the Bountiful Elks Lodge. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019