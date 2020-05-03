|
Dennis Lee Holland
1949 - 2020
Dennis Lee Holland, age 70, of West Jordan, Utah passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by his sweetheart, daughters, and grandchildren. Dennis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 28, 1949 to Buford Lennon Holland and Effie Mary Crowther. He was the fifth of six children. He attended Riverside Elementary School, Jordan Junior High, and graduated from West High School in 1968. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1968 through 1974.
Dennis served the public working for Salt Lake City Public Utilities for over 30 years. He was a jack of all trades and knew how to fix anything. He was always the first one there to help anyone, whether he knew them or not.
He married the love of his life, Ellen Janette Sperry "Jan", on June 17, 1972 in Nephi, Utah. They were sealed in the Jordan River Temple on October 15, 2005 as eternal companions. They served as guest service missionaries at Temple Square from February 2014 - February 2017. Dennis was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
An avid sports fan, Dennis enjoyed watching and playing all sports, especially baseball. His favorite pastime was watching his granddaughters play softball. He loved being in the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting. His family and friends were his greatest joy, but his passion was spoiling his grandkids. He was a devoted husband and father. His family meant everything to him. He was his daughters' superhero and adored by his grandchildren. We will forever love and miss him.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jan, daughters Ambra Katwyk, Sara Ealey (Conway), Katie Stewart, grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Madison, and Emily Katwyk, Lacey DeLuca, Izabel, Izaac, and Izayah Stewart, sister Kathy Longbrake, brothers Kenneth and Phillip Holland. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Bessie May Holland, brother Jerry Holland, and best friend Steven Hooton.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing preceding at 10:00 am. All services will be located at Goff Mortuary 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah. A graveside dedication will follow at 2:00 pm at Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1240 North 400 East, Nephi, Utah. The service will also be live streamed on the Goff Mortuary Facebook page. Masks will be required at all services.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020