Dennis Lee Taylor
1946 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Dennis Lee Taylor, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 due to complications from dementia. He was born on April 16, 1946 in Ft. Duchesne, Utah to Claude and Susie Morgan Taylor. He was a member of the Uintah-Ouray Indian Tribe of Ft. Duchesne, UT. and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community of Scottsdale, AZ. At the age of 18, he left his home of Altamont, UT. and moved to Salt Lake City where he resided for most of his life.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1972. After becoming a certified counselor, Dennis spent his professional life in the field of alcohol and drug treatment, specifically in the Native American community. He was executive director of the Indian Alcoholism Counseling and Recovery House Program from 1979-1990 where countless Native Americans received treatment and given a path to sobriety. He later worked for the State Health Dept. where he helped develop health programs and literature for ethnic minority communities throughout the state. Dennis was also instrumental in launching the Heber Valley Pow Wow which became an annual event, bringing people from all over the region to participate in Native American culture for which he had great pride and respect.
Dennis was a great pool player and loved baseball where he played in a semi-pro minor league as a pitcher. He was a big Utah Jazz fan and loved going to Wendover and Las Vegas to play blackjack and the slots whenever he could.
Dennis was a kind, patient, and generous person who was at ease in any situation, a great listener, and always enjoyed sharing stories and engaging with others. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his life-long partner, Diane Saltas, whom he shared many wonderful years. He is also survived by his son, Christopher Taylor, Tempe, AZ, and daughter Susan Brooks, Matthews, N.C., sister and brother-in-law Myra and Wayne Baum, Scottsdale, AZ, brother-in-law Bernard Lucero and sister-in-law Jackie Taylor, six grandchildren and one great grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, sister, Genevieve and brother, Urshel.
A visitation will be held Wed., May 13 from 12 noon-1pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Dr. followed by graveside services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 So. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, proper protocol will be in place for those wishing to attend.
Donations in Dennis' memory may be made to the , Alzheimer's Disease Research, or the Indian Walk-In Center, Salt Lake City.
Missing you so much already!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2020