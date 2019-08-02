Home

Dennis Lowell Smith

1945 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Dennis Lowell Smith was born February 9, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gerald and Merle Bird Smith. He had three sisters, Pat, Kathee and Bonnie, and one brother, Ron. In 1968, he married Barbara Elaine Nelson and they had two daughters, Kari Anne Smith (Marty) and Brandee Kaye Smith, and two grandkids, Jesse Aaron and Kaedyn Kaye Marty. He was a journeyman electrician by trade and was employed by Pacificorp, retiring as a substation foreman. Dennis was a devoted family man, worked hard to provide a good life for those he loved, and was always willing to help in any way he could. He died at home on July 29, 2019. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
