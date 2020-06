Dennis McGrath

Dennis Dale McGrath1932 ~ 2020Salt Lake City, UT-Dennis Dale McGrath, age 87, passed away June 10, 2020 in Holladay, UT. He was born on July 15, 1932 to William and Annie McGrath. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 6/16/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held on the same day from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the same location. Please visit Memorialutah.com for the full obituary.