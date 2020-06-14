Dennis McGrath

Dennis Dale McGrath
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Dennis Dale McGrath, age 87, passed away June 10, 2020 in Holladay, UT. He was born on July 15, 1932 to William and Annie McGrath. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 6/16/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held on the same day from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the same location. Please visit Memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Dennis Dale McGrath, age 87, passed away June 10, 2020 in Holladay, UT. He was born on July 15, 1932 to William and Annie McGrath. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 6/16/2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A viewing will be held on the same day from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the same location. Please visit Memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.