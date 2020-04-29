Home

May 21st 1946 to April 25, 2020
Dennis Ray Hardy was reunited with his dear wife on the morning of April 25. Dennis was born May 21, 1946 to Lynn Eugene Hardy and Elsie Kissler. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife Sherry and youngest son Justin. He is survived by sons Brent and Dale Hardy and six grandchildren. Dennis devoted his life to caring for his wife while her condition took away her mobility. The love he felt for her was beyond this world and now they are joined back together for eternity. Send personal condolences to the family online at https://www.serenityfhs.com/obituaries/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020
