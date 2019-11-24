Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Union 6th LDS Ward
1433 E. Old Mission Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Union 6th LDS Ward
1433 E. Old Mission Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Dennis Roger Platt


1943 - 2019
Dennis Roger Platt Obituary
Dennis Roger Platt
03/26/1943 ~ 11/21/2019
Dennis Roger Platt was born in Murray, Utah to Cecil James Platt and Alice Virginia Sheppard.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11a.m. at the Union 6th LDS Ward, 1433 E. Old Mission Road, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be Monday evening from 6-8p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, and Tuesday prior to the services at the church from 10:00-10:45a.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
