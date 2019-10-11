|
Dennis Warren Dallin
1921-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Dennis Warren Dallin, 98, passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born in 1921, one of seven children born to Stephen and LaVon Dallin. He married Colleen Rowley on August 25, 1948, and had 4 children.
Services for Dennis will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 AM at the Mt. Olympus Ward at 4635 South Lanark Road, Holladay, Utah with a viewing one hour prior. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019