Deonne Brinkerhoff
1960 ~ 2019
Herriman, UT-Beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandma, and friend, Deonne Jones, Caldwell, Brinkerhoff, after fighting valiantly against the ravages of life, left this World, December 27, 2019.
Deonne was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, January 3,1960 to Lynda Bell Anderson.
She is survived by her mom, Lynda; her daughter, Lindsey Chipman; her son, Gentry Caldwell (Karina); her grandson, Jaxon Caldwell; Sisters; Monica Jones Chipman, Claren McGivney, Amy Rasi-Koskinen, and Emilie Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her beloved step-father, Judge John R. Anderson.
Deonne went to Skyline High School; married, and had two children in Salt Lake City.
She was a 'Jacquelyn' of all trades. She could do any job or task that you put in front of her. She was a good driver and a great cook! She did things 'her' way and was a true 70's flower-child. All animals and children loved her. Her green eyes and long, long legs made her a frequently sought after beauty.
Deonne's family meant everything to her. Her kids were her most precious gifts, and her treasure? Well, that was her grandson, "Little Mister", Jaxon.
She was extremely generous, kind and caring. But, she could get mean and fight fiercely if you ticked her off. She has been described by her good friend as: A Shooting Star - A brilliant flash across the sky, only to be gone too soon.
A celebration of her bold and vibrant life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020