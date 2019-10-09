Home

Derien Beth Lucas


1961 - 2019
Derien Beth Lucas Obituary
Derien Beth Lucas
1961 - 2019
Derien Beth Lucas died Mon, 07 Oct 2019, age 58, Jacksonville-Medford, OR. Born 01 Sep 1961, Lander, WY to Pollyann Melko and Clarence V. Lucas.
Early on in life she chose a dangerous path. Life on the wild side would ultimately take her precious life. Living back with her mother these last twelve years was a period of relative tranquility but the damage had already been done.
Derien had a very caring personality. Nowhere was that more evident than her relationship with animals, especially dogs. During a period at Utah State Prison she developed a love for carpentry, participating in the construction of a customer ordered framed house project. Also, during incarceration at USP she embraced a love and respect for the culture of her Native American (first nation) friends. Never a wife, never a mother, Derien did it her way. Derien developed other talents especially artistic and created many beautiful prayer wheels and drawings. A precious life, gone but not forgotten.
Derien is survived by her siblings, Paul, Stephanie, Luis, Pauline, John, Matthew, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick.
A Viewing will be held Fri 11 Oct 2019 at 1100 AM, Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, SLC UT followed by Graveside at 1200 PM, Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave at T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
