Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Derrick Everett Goodwin


1971 - 2020
Derrick Everett Goodwin Obituary
Derrick E. Goodwin
Oct 19, 1971 ~ Mar 26, 2020
On the evening of March 26th, 2020 our World became a little less bright, by the passing of husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and hero, we will forever be changed by this incredible loss.
Once all the nonsense of this World gets back to normal, at a date undetermined, we will have a Celebration of Life at Starks Funeral Parlor. To view an extended obituary and for future service details please visit www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
