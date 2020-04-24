|
|
1954 ~ 2020
Detlef Luskin (Det), 66, of Holladay, Utah, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Det was born in Cottbus, Germany, on April 14, 1954. His family immigrated to the United States when he was 4 years old and he lived most of his life in the Salt Lake area. He married Linda Bradshaw in 1977. Det is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Andrea Lynn (Stephen); son, Timothy Clark Luskin (Erica); nine grandchildren; sister, Heidi Wagner (Scott); and brother, Siegfried (Evelyn) Luskin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Kaethe Luskin; his sister, Ruth; and his son, Daniel Detlef Luskin.
Det's greatest joy was his family. He was a master storyteller and loved to share stories and jokes with family and friends. He could spin a tale so well that it would draw people in even if they had heard it a time or two before. Det loved his grandchildren and invented all sorts of fun games for them.
For many years he ran his auto repair shop, Met Auto, in South Salt Lake. He loved his work and was an expert at diagnosing and repairing the most difficult problems. He was also a true inventor, customizing nearly everything he owned to make it work better or faster. His strong work ethic and drive continued his entire life, right up through his last day when he passed away suddenly while working at the shop.
The family will be holding a private memorial service. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Utah Food Bank or to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020