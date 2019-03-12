|
|
Devereaux Thompson Dinwoodey
1950 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Devereaux Thompson Dinwoodey passed into Glory on March 7, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Betty and Paul Dinwoodey. He grew up on Arbor Lane in Holladay, which was then a quiet country lane on the banks of the Big Cottonwood Stream. He lived with his mother, father, older sister Timmy, two dogs, and one cat.
He graduated from Olympus High School in 1970, and went on to graduate from Westminster College in 1974. He received a master's degree from the University of Utah, which included training in ESL in the gifted and talented program. He then went to Nicaragua to teach children of mine workers. He taught there for two years.
He returned to Utah and taught 3rd and 4th graders at David Gourley School in the Granite School District from 1976-2003.
Even though he had physical disabilities, he always had a positive outlook on life. He had a relationship with the Lord that fueled that vision.
He fell in love and married Bertha Ferguson who was the only real love of his life. He had eight years of friendship to build the foundation of love for his 14 days of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Bertha Ferguson Dinwoodey and two step daughters, Rachel and Charlene, and brother-in-law Dick Burton. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Susan "Timmy" Dinwoodey Burton.
In lieu of flowers, he has asked to donate to the Natural History Museum of Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Risen Life Church, 2780 East 3900 South, Holladay, Utah 84124.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019