Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LDS Church
12110 S. 1300 West
Riverton, UT
Devin Mark Brough
1990 ~ 2019
Devin Mark Brough returned to his Father in Heaven on Sunday, May 26th at 10:00 am. Devin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was born September 21, 1990 in Murray, Utah and lived in Portland Oregon. Devin was a chef, a musician, singer, and a friend to all.
He is survived by his Mother Alana Hughes, Step Mother Sherrie Brough, and Father Mark A Brough, Brothers Kyle and Colton Brough, Grandparents, William and Kathryn Hughes, Ron and Wilma Watts, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on June 3rd from 6-9 pm, LDS Church at 12110 S. 1300 West, Riverton, Utah. Please come dressed in comfortable clothes, no ties allowed. Devin loved classic cars. Please plan on bringing yours that evening. The funeral services will be for family and friends on June 4th at 10:30 a.m. There will be a Family Prayer prior to services at 10:00 a.m., at the same location. Interment will be in the Midvale Cemetery, next to his grandparents, Albert Kyle and Ina Gold Brough. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 1, 2019
