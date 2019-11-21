|
|
Devon Winton Utter
1996~2019
Sandy, UT-Devon Winton Utter born November 13,1996 to his loving parents, Kurt Winton Utter and Kathryn Elizabeth Fennemore Utter. Cove Clyde Utter was the proud brother to Devon. He passed away November 15, 2019.
Services will be held Monday, November 25th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery 3115 East 7800 South,Cottonwood Heights, Ut 84121.To view full obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019