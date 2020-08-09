DeWayne Earl Iverson

1937~2020

It is with deep sadness and much love that we announce the peaceful passing of DeWayne Earl Iverson of Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 29, 2020 at the age of 83.

DeWayne was born in American Fork, Utah and was raised on a dairy farm. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1955. He was president of the Future Farmers of America. He loved sports and played basketball and football in high school and went on to play basketball for Utah State. DeWayne married his high school sweetheart, Sharolyn Noble, and together they had four children: Roxayne, Gregory, Robyn and Ashley. DeWayne knew at a young age that dairy farming was not for him and went to work for Kennecott

Copper Mine. He later moved to Salt Lake City in 1966 where he started Iverson Construction Company. DeWayne was always a hard worker, and by the age of 36, he had built Brighton High School, Iron Blosam Condominiums at Snow Bird, Bottle Hollow Resort, and underground missile silos for the Federal Government among other projects. His company was hired by the LDS church to build chapels in Honolulu and elsewhere shortly thereafter. In the 1970's, he started Idea Construction Company focusing on commercial construction. Later, his son, Ashley, joined him as a partner of Iverson Development, Iverson Homes, and Iverson Properties.

For DeWayne, the old saying rings true, "you can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy." He never lost his affinity for horses and was in his element when riding. He enjoyed cattle roundups at the stake ranch at Government Creek and even had a race horse for a few years.

DeWayne served in the bishopric and as a scout leader in the Cottonwood 6th Ward. Tales were told of him leaving his scouts to rough it in tents while he slept in the comfort of the motel down the road. These were not tall tales.

Tennis was DeWayne's passion. He loved the game, but mostly he loved the opportunity to razz his buddies on the tennis court. DeWayne enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, but his favorite destination was Sun Valley, Idaho, where he made his fondest memories golfing with family and friends.

DeWayne was a supportive husband, a devoted father, an enthusiastic grandfather, and a generous, loyal friend. He was charming, stylish, charismatic, and always a gentleman. His everpresent upbeat attitude was a blessing to all who knew him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Robyn Iverson (Mike Peters), his son, Ashley Iverson (Michelle), son-in-law, Alan McCormick; grandchildren: Collin and Sean McCormick, Deja, Dwight, and Brennan Westerson, and Ethan Iverson; great-grandchildren: Drystan McCormick, and Charly and Wells McCormick; brother, Larry Alma Iverson (Noreen), and sister, Iona Iverson Bartels (Chet).

Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sharolyn Noble Iverson; daughter, Roxayne Iverson McCormick; son, Gregory Iverson; parents: Lloyd DeWayne Iverson and Lula Johnson Iverson; and half-brothers: Warren Pullman (Natalia) and Neldon Pullman (Verda).

Services will be held at a future date (TBD) when it is safe to meet with family and friends to celebrate DeWayne's life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store