DeWayne T Randall
1922 ~ 2020
Centerville, Utah-DeWayne T Randall, "Porky", 97, passed away peacefully in his home, on February 3, 2020 in Centerville, UT, of natural causes. DeWayne was born October 16, 1922 in Centerville, to Alfred Woolley and Ada Rosetta (Tingey) Randall. He was the middle child of eight children. Graduated Davis High and Weber College. DeWayne enlisted in the Army Air Corp, January 1943-February 1946, aircraft mechanic and parachute rigger. He was deployed to the Asiatic Pacific Theatre, New Guinea. On November 23, 1948, he married Betty Jane Rigby. They had four daughters and were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on November 23, 1959. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in various callings including the kitchen of the Bountiful temple, 1999-2019. Centerville business owner, Porky's Family Drive-In, 1971-1985. He was a man of very few words but expressed himself in so many other ways. Survived by brothers: Ronald, Stanley Randall; children: Jenalee (James) Frazier, MarNell (Kenneth) Knight, Rhonda (Jeffrey) Naylor, and Andrea (Charles) Swanson, 13 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, spouse, infant sister Maxine Randall, brothers, Kay, Thomas, Elliot, and Shirley Randall, grandson, Matthew Naylor and great grandson, Alec Arevalo.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Centerville 5th Ward, 270 North 300 East Centerville UT, A visitation will be held Sunday February 9, 2020, from 6:00-8:00, at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, UT and Monday from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Interment Centerville City Cemetery. Online guestbook www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020