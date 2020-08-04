DeWayne Terrance
Hansen
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-DeWayne "Dee" Terrance Hansen, father, grandfather and friend extraordinaire, accomplished golfer, and just an overall great man passed on to his next journey August 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. Dee was born February 19, 1932 in Redmond, Utah, to Terrance C. Hansen and Vivian Rosenlund. Dee had a very adventurous colorful life. Born during the Great Depression he was a dutiful son; as a young child playing marbles for pennies to help his family. (That is when Dee acquired the taste for milk, toast and onions.) Dee spent most of his formative years living in Richfield, Utah, where he met his future wife, Marideane Hayes. Upon graduating from Richfield High School Dee attended BYU entering the ROTC program. After receiving his BS Degree Dee joined the United States Air Force. Being a young Utah man, his launch into military life produced many wonderful memories and happy times living throughout the Country and overseas. Dee was an accomplished Navigator flying multiple aircraft during the Vietnam conflict. Dee received several awards and commendations during his military career. His experiences and stories of that era were mesmerizing and captivating. One of Dee's favorite assignments was teaching ROTC at Auburn University mentoring students. Second only to that assignment was living in upper Maine (Limestone) where the family enjoyed weekend trips to their cabin on Long Lake spending many days snowmobiling and visiting with the "Maineites". After 20 years in the service Dee retired as a Lt. Colonel moving to the family home in the upper Millcreek area.
Upon retiring Dee switched over to his other skill set, knowing how to build and fix anything. He spent a few years after retirement adding an addition to the family home which was the pride and joy of Marideane (and their multiple schnauzers). For 43 years the home was a gathering place for children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the wonderful friends who loved Dee and Marideane. Parties, tailgating University of Utah football games and watching old westerns were a mainstay. Although not a movie buff Dee was in the background as Marideane held her "Oscar Party" celebrations when it was her turn to host the annual event. Dee and Marideane doted on their two grandchildren who were the joy of their lives.
Golf needs its own paragraph as that was Dee's true love. He lived on the Mountain Dell Golf Course. He spent many years golfing with his best buddies, Don Gray, Gary Christensen, Allan Cartwright, Lee Christensen…to name a few. He shot several Holes in One, Bogeys, and Eagles. One of Dee's most memorable moments was shooting his age in golf at 84. He was pretty damn proud!
Second to golf was Dee's love of automobiles. From a youngster to adulthood Dee collected and worked on many cars. Dee noted that during his lifetime he owned 67 cars; his first automobile was a 1935 Ford purchased at age 15. He loved "dragging" Main Street in Richfield every Saturday night.
Dee had a life-long love affair with scones, liver and onions, spud nuts, lemon meringue pie, coconut cream pie and his favorite, peanut brittle. Later in life he looked forward to Kevin's Italian "Sunday Gravy" and shrimp marinara.
In Dee's twilight years after his love Marideane passed away in 2007 he filled her shoes by taking care of the grandchildren and great grandchildren…..in between golf of course! Dee even took up Marideane's love of gardening as he knew it was important to her memory. He was a kind and thoughtful "touchstone" for his family. Dee was a great listener offering sage advice to his children and grandchildren. We will all miss his great advice, conversation and physical presence.
Dee is survived by his son Brett D. Hansen (Kristen) Amarillo, TX; daughter Merridee Hansen Farr (Kevin Caruso) Park City, UT. Granddaughters Jenny Davenport (Derik) Colorado Springs, CO, Sara Hansen (Jake Bott) Logan, UT. Nephews Paul Hansen (Jeanette) Derby, KS, Mitchell Hansen (Pam) Derby, KS; Jim Hansen (Megan) Salt Lake City; Jay Hansen (Terra) Salt Lake City; Chris Hansen, Salt lake City; Smith Hayes, Portland, Oregon; John Hayes, Los Gatos, CA; Brooks Hayes, Winters, CA; Sister in Law, Myrna Hayes, Los Altos, CA; Sister in Law Becky Hansen, Derby, KS; and a special thanks to daughter in law Jeanie Hansen who was always there when Dee was in need of help during the last few years. Dee's story would not be complete without thanking and acknowledging his love, friend, companion and "person" Elaine who was there for him the last 11 plus years. Thanks to Encompass Hospice who helped Dee make a peaceful and comfortable transition to the next level in his journey. Being able to pass at home, especially during these trying times was a blessing.
Dee is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother in law Patrick Hayes, Los Altos, California, and his favorite brother and comrade Cregg (Bronco) Hansen, Derby, KS. (Yes, Cregg you did save a place at the table and knowing Dee is sitting next to you offers great comfort!) I hope no one has been left out in acknowledging his friends and family. There are so many people who loved and adored Dee. (I would write more but my glass of Sauvignon Blanc is low and my deadline is approaching.)
Dee was a devoted veteran who lowered and raised the flag in his front yard for 43 years (always with appropriate lighting). His flag is now at half staff in honor of the great veteran and man he was and his contribution to his country and his family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Veteran Golfers Association, https://www.vgagolf.org
and click on donate. (The inception of this group started at Walter Reed Hospital by wounded vets seeking healing through the great game of golf.)
An informal viewing for friends and family will be held August 4, 2020 3:00 - 5:00, Serenity Funeral Home, 12278 South Lone Peak Parkway, #103, Draper, UT. Gravesite services will be held August 5, 2020, 11:00 - 12:00, Wasatch Lawn, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC, UT. www.serenityfhs.com