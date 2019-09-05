|
Diana McGee Fillmore
1951 ~ 2019
Murray, UT-Diana McGee Fillmore of Murray, Utah passed away on September 2, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Green Oaks Chapel, 932 Greenoaks Dr, Murray Utah at 11:00 AM. With a viewing from 10:00 - 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019