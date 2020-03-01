|
Diane Kay Duncombe Brady
1940 - 2020
Kearns, UT-Diane Kay Duncombe Brady, age 79, died on February 25, 2020 in Kearns, Utah. She was born on June 3, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edith Emery Rich Duncombe and Glenn Duncombe. She married Hugh E. Brady February 23, 1962, later divorced.
Diane loved pool, bowling, and being a manager of both her daughters' softball teams. She was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz basketball team.
She worked at the Utah Boy's Ranch, later at Kearns Junior High and Kennedy Junior High. She went to work at Salt Lake County Library Systems for 20+ years and retired at the age of 74 in February 2014!
She is survived by her daughters Lisa (John) Fredrickson and Paula Jensen (Allen Jones); grandchildren Amanda, Felisha, Brandon, and Dane; great grandchild Payten; sisters Darla Rice and Debbie Stapley; brothers Dennis Duncombe and David Duncombe; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dixie Duncombe and Donna Meadows; brother Dean Duncombe; and nephews Mike Oar and Trevor Fisher.
An evening viewing will take place March 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will take place March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior at the same location. Burial to follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020