Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Prairie 13th Ward Chapel,
7337 South Grizzly Way (5150 West)
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Prairie 13th Ward Chapel,
7337 South Grizzly Way (5150 West)
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Carlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Brown Carlen


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Brown Carlen Obituary
Diane Brown Carlen
1938 ~ 2019
Diane Brown Carlen, our cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, transitioned peacefully to the other side of the veil on the evening of November 10, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Prairie 13th Ward Chapel, 7337 South Grizzly Way (5150 West) in West Jordan, Utah, where a viewing will precede services from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. For a full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -