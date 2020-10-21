In Loving Memory

On October 14, 2020, Diane Dinneen, age 71, unexpectedly passed away.at her home in North Salt Lake. She is already dearly missed by her three children, Collette, Stacie and Richard, by her partner, Ron Thomas, and his family, by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and by her many friends that considered her family. Diane is at peace and no longer in pain. Having lost her own mother only two years back and being completely heartbroken by it, she was joyfully reunited and embraced on the other side.

Diane loved to laugh and was passionate in her jobs and hobbies. She worked as a bartender, a cosmetology instructor, and as a seamstress. She enjoyed sharing her skills with family, from teaching her grandchildren how to crochet and sew to giving anyone who asked a haircut or new hairdo on a moment's notice. She had a way of making every person smile that entered her home, especially the kids. Her favorite place to spend time was "up in the hills" near Scofield enjoying nature and she greatly missed going camping and hunting with family and friends speaking of it often over recent years.

In line with her wishes, there will be no services performed. Her family will hold Celebration of Life gatherings as safely allowed with current Covid-19 restrictions.



