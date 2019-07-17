|
Diane Dozzi Tonnesen
February 16, 1934 -July 9, 2019
Diane Dozzi Tonnesen, Mother, Wife, teacher, life long learner, world traveler and lover of nature died peacefully in her home on July 9 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband Roger, daughter Kelli, son Daniel, son in law Phil Pastuhov and four loving grandchildren, Julia Denevi, Catherine Pastuhov, Nicholas Pastuhov and Anika Tonnesen.
Diane leaves a considerable wake brimming with laughter and a deep concern for others. All who remember Diane will conjure a smile when reflecting on their times with her. Diane participated actively in community and created deep friendship both as a Salt Lake resident and in Los Altos, California which she called home for the past 53 years.
Diane was born in Cherry Hills, Pennsylvania to her father Daniel Dozzi MD and Mildred Schwarz Dozzi. She graduated from the University of Utah with a major in Education and was proud of her life long affiliation with Kappa Kappa Gamma and the Junior League. She married Ute basketball captain Roger Tonnesen in 1956 and taught kindergarten as they moved around the country while Roger was serving in the Air Force and later as a commercial pilot.
She was a loving wife and mother and as her children left home she re-kindled her remarkable enterprising spirit and to initiate a series of classes pertaining to travel and stretching your clothing dollar. While others depended on Diane for sartorial guidance, she took her fashion cues from no one. Her ability to accessorize is legendary.
Home to Diane was always Salt Lake City and the family will have a small memorial and celebration in town. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Santa Clara Valley Juvenile Diabetes Society.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 17, 2019