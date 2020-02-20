|
Diane Gall Anderson
October 30, 1937 ~ February 17, 2020
Diane Gall Anderson, 82, of Ogden, Utah passed away Monday February 17, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah with her loving daughters at her side.
Diane was born to the late Herman "Bud" and Violet Lucille Gall on October 30, 1937 in Ogden, Utah. She was raised and educated in Ogden. She graduated from the old Weber High in 1955 and went on to earn her Nursing degree from Weber State College. She married Jay Robert Anderson on February 12, 1959 in Ogden. They stayed in Ogden and raised their five children, Tracy, Todd, Paul, Holly and David.
Diane worked as a nurse at the old Dee Hospital in her younger years until quitting to become a fulltime homemaker.
Diane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings but her favorite was that of Visiting Teacher.
Diane loved to cook and bake for others. She has passed this love down to all of her children and grandchildren. We were always running food or treats to someone in the neighborhood or to a friend in need. We are all still using and sharing her recipes today. She started making chocolates with her sister about 40 years ago and this tradition continues every fall with cousins and grandkids. She also spent many hours quilting. This is a skill she learned from her own mother and has also passed down to others. Her stitches were so tiny and straight.
Diane also had a green thumb. She spent countless hours in her yard. Her flowers were always the prettiest on the street. She loved to plant and tend them all summer long and to share her knowledge. She took great pride in her yard.
She was so kind, loving and generous to everyone around her. Even in her last days she was so sweet to all of her caregivers. Everyone loved Diane. She was beautiful inside and out. Her compassion for others was endless. These qualities helped her make and keep the best group of friends anyone could hope for. These ladies played cards and laughed for hours. They continued their friendship by visiting mom the last four years as her memory and health declined. They have been such a blessing to her.
She spent many years circling the Dee Events Center with her "walking buddies". She used to say they were "solving every ones problems" as they walked and talked.
Mom was adored by all of her grandkids. Books were everywhere and she always had time to read them or play cards. She found great joy in spending time with her grandkids whether they were babies or teenagers. They all loved when she would make her famous cinnamon rolls to share.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jay and sister Renee Coles. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Tracy (Bret) Wahlen, J Todd (Jill) Anderson, Paul C. (Misti) Anderson, Holly (James) Hollingsworth, and David G. (Lori) Anderson. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and her sister Marsha (Ralph) Tuttle.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her close friend Jessica Turpin who cared for her daily in her final years. Also a thank you the staff of The Cottage at The Legacy House of Bountiful for their loving care of mom in her last weeks and to her hospice nurse and aide for their compassion and care. What a blessing they have been to our family.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at a gathering on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber State University Lindquist Alumni Center, 1235 Village Drive, Ogden Utah. Private family services will be held. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Mom was the best at serving and providing care to everyone around her. She was very generous with her time and finances. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Diane Gall Anderson Memorial Nursing Scholarship where she can continue to give. You can do this online at advancement.weber.edu/Diane or you can mail a check to: Weber State University – Attn: Diane Anderson Memorial, 1265 Village Drive Dept. 4018, Ogden Utah, 84408.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020