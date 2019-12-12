|
|
Diane Jean Ensign
1957 ~ 2019
Diane Jean Ensign was born August 29, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Grant Ensign and Grace Olsen Ensign. Our loving sister, aunt, and friend passed away December 10, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a teacher in the primary, Sunday School and Relief Society. She was always willing to help those in need and was a positive influence for those around her. Her nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews adored her and loved to be with her. She will be greatly missed!
Survived by her brother Mark Ensign (Brenda), and sisters Kathy (Allen Stephens), Janice (Richard Phillips), Esther (Keith Larsen), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple. A viewing will be held Friday December 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary and an hour before the funeral.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019