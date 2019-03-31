Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
1476 North 300 West
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
1476 North 300 West
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
1405 Eastland Drive North
Twin Falls, ID
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
1405 Eastland Drive North
Twin Falls, ID
View Map
Diane King Obituary
Diane Jones King
1934 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Diane passed away peacefully at the Creekside Senior Living Center in Bountiful, Utah on March 26, 2019. She was 84. Diane was the daughter of Evan E. and Lillie Jones. She and her twin brother, Daniel E., were born June 18, 1934, in Ogden, Utah. Shortly after, the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho. Diane and her twin attended public schools getting good grades and being very active in sports, activities, and clubs. Diane especially, was involved in the drama productions. She attended Idaho State University where she was voted "Ideal Coed", received a grant for "Most Promising Teacher", and graduated with honors. While at ISU, in 1958, Diane met and married Robert (Bob) King. They then settled in Twin Falls, Idaho, had 4 children, and were very active in the community and at church. Diane loved reading and was part of a literary club that ran for more than 40 years. Diane served in many leadership positions. She and Bob served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina. They served in the Boise Temple and in 2007 they were called to serve in the Twin Falls Temple Presidency. Shortly after Bob's death in 2014, Diane moved to California to spend time with family there. Most recently she was living in Bountiful, Utah, spending time with her children and brothers and their families, and many nieces and nephews. Diane will always be an inspiration and example of love, service, strength, and faithfulness. She will continue to inspire others as we recall her beautiful spirit and determination. Diane is survived by her four children, John (Michelle) King, Lillie (Stan) Sandstrom, Daniel E. (Dana) King, and Karen (Dan) Congram; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren plus 2 more coming soon; brothers Evan Jones, R. Dennis Jones, and R. David (Nancy) Jones. Preceded in death, her parents; 3 sisters, Helen Ruth Harwood, Mary Donna Jensen, Maurene Crandall; and twin brother, Daniel E. Jones.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019, 1476 North 300 West, Bountiful, Utah, with a viewing from 1:00-1:45 pm, prior to services. Twin Falls memorial services will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1405 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho, with a viewing from 12:30-1:00 pm, prior to services. Interment to follow at the Twin Falls City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
