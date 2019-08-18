|
|
Diane Kover
1953 - 2019
Diane Kover passed away suddenly at 3:38 p.m. on August 13, 2019 at the age of 66 years old. She was born April 7th, 1953 to Gerald and Evelyn Bartlett (Noorda) in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She is predeceased by her beloved mother and father.
Survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Joe Kover. Lovingly remembered by her son Christian Cross, daughter Lisa McCoy. Four grandchildren Kaden McCoy, Stella Kover, Mia and Hudson Elliott. Kelly Bartlett (brother), Carolyn Cross (sister), and Patty Tolman (sister).
Special thanks to her transplant team at the University of Utah Hospital for giving two additional years of a quality life.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E S Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah, Monday August 19 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019