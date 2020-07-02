Diane Louise
Nicholson Morrison
1930-2020
Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Diane Morrison, passed away peacefully at home during the early hours of June 30, 2020, due to the effects of age.
"Di" was born on January 28, 1930 to Lee K and Helen Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband, Robert Booth (Bob) Morrison. A full obituary can be found at www.serenityfhs.com
.
There will be only a private family service at this time. A celebration of life will be announced when it is safe for all to assemble.