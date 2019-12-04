|
Diane Miles Crockett
September 4, 1950 ~ December 1, 2019
The Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu wrote that deeply loving someone gives you courage and that being deeply loved by someone gives you strength. Diane deeply loved everyone she came to know, especially her husband and family. Everyone who came to know Diane deeply loved her, they could not do otherwise. This must be why Diane had so much strength and courage.
Diane Miles was born to Abner Dean ("Bud") Miles and Laura Christensen Miles on September 4, 1950 in Soda Springs, Idaho and initially lived in Grace, Idaho. The family later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she grew up. She graduated from West High School and attended Westminster College.
On November 8, 1968 she married Leon W. Crockett, the love of her life, in the Salt Lake L.D.S. Temple. They were married for over 51 years. Together they had three sons, Matthew (Valli Jean Lund), Bretton (Margret Ann Mulder) and Miles (Barbara Christiansen). They also had six grandchildren, Gabriel, Genevieve, Lillian, Ezekiel, Waylon and Willhelm. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy and meant the world to her. Diane spent most of her career working as a legal secretary and office manager with her husband. Diane passed away on December 1, 2019.
Although Diane was beset with major medical problems from early childhood, she never let them slow her down and she never complained about them. Diane was, and still is, the definition of "bravery" and "tenacity".
Funeral Services will be held at the Westland 6th Ward Chapel, 7265 S. 2700 W., West Jordan, UT, on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friends and family may also call on Friday evening December 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3561 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Interment at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E. 500 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84102. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to - Salt Lake City, in Diane's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Diane, we love you and always will. We look forward to spending eternity with you.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019