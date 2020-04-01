|
|
In Loving Memory
Diane Macy Gonzales, the "last of the Mohicans," passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 83. She did not want to leave us: her daughters Lorraine (Guy) Whalen, Rebecca (Spence) Austin, and beloved son Hal (Robert) but she is finally free. She also leaves behind her only grandchild Michael A Jensen (Laura) and his family, and extended family. The "Mohicans" she now joins: father Addison Macy, mother Mary Macy, brother Donald, sisters Colleen and Dixie Jean. Also preceded in death by husband Harvey Gonzales, daughter Sherry Allen, beloved dog Mistie, many in-laws and extended family. We say thank you to: Dr. Hueftle and staff at the Madsen Health Clinic, Rocky Mountain Hospice in Salt Lake and Weber, and for the many years of kindness from our aunt Shan Cottis, Bless you!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020