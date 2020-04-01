Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Macy Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Macy Gonzales Obituary
In Loving Memory
Diane Macy Gonzales, the "last of the Mohicans," passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 83. She did not want to leave us: her daughters Lorraine (Guy) Whalen, Rebecca (Spence) Austin, and beloved son Hal (Robert) but she is finally free. She also leaves behind her only grandchild Michael A Jensen (Laura) and his family, and extended family. The "Mohicans" she now joins: father Addison Macy, mother Mary Macy, brother Donald, sisters Colleen and Dixie Jean. Also preceded in death by husband Harvey Gonzales, daughter Sherry Allen, beloved dog Mistie, many in-laws and extended family. We say thank you to: Dr. Hueftle and staff at the Madsen Health Clinic, Rocky Mountain Hospice in Salt Lake and Weber, and for the many years of kindness from our aunt Shan Cottis, Bless you!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -