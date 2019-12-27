|
Diane Marie (Emery) McElwain
5/29/1934 ~ 12/6/2019
Diane McElwain passed unexpectedly on December 6, 2019. Born in Los Angeles, CA on May 29, 1934 to Lawrence Durant Emery and Henrietta Fay Terra, she was a wonderful older sister to Claudia (Bill) King and Durant (Linda) Emery. At age eight, the family moved to San Marino, CA where she developed lifelong friendships. She grew up enjoying Girl Scouts, tennis, horseback riding, ice skating, the Rose Parade, and periodic trips to the beach with family and friends.
She loved school and learning, graduating from South Pasadena High School in 1952, earning an AA from Pasadena City College (PCC) in 1954, and a BA in elementary education in 1956 from Los Angeles State College (California State University, Los Angeles).
She met the love of her life, Frank McElwain, at PCC during their sophomore year. Diane finished her teaching degree and certificate and began her career. Upon Frank's return from serving 2 years in the Army in Korea, they married on December 21, 1956 at Calvary Presbyterian Church in South Pasadena. They were together for nearly 61 years before Frank's death in 2017.
They moved frequently with Frank's career in the U.S. Forest Service, living in Northern, CA, Sparks, NV, Moscow and Malta, ID, Ogden and Price, UT, and for the last 45 years in Salt Lake City. Diane's career as elementary teacher, teacher aide, media coordinator, and volunteer blossomed in every community in which she lived. Her philosophy of moving was to plant roots as if you'd be there forever and take every opportunity to make new friends and experience new adventures. She lived every day by this philosophy.
She also instilled this attitude in her daughters, Kristin and Karin. She was often their Girl Scout troop leader, leading many camping adventures and teaching the girls numerous skills they would need throughout their lives. Through her love of teaching, Diane inspired generations of students and girl scouts, as well as her daughters and beloved grandson, Jeremy West, to learn, grow, and achieve their goals. Diane's great joy was spending time with Jeremy during his annual summer visits, taking him to the library, museums, sports camps, swimming lessons, and camping trips to national and state parks throughout the west.
She served many years as Mt. View Girl Scout Neighborhood Chair, was deeply involved with Cottonwood Presbyterian Church, and was an active member of American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Diane and Frank enjoyed RV camping with a great group of friends, traveling around the country and internationally to visit family and friends, make new friends, and see the world.
She was devoted to caring for and spending time with Frank even after his deteriorating health from Parkinson's required that he move to a care center.
Diane was an avid sports fan and supporter of University of Utah football, basketball, and gymnastics. She also loved the Pioneer Theatre Company and Utah Shakespeare Festival.
Diane is survived by her daughters Kristin McElwain, Salt Lake City, and Karin McElwain-West, St. Louis MO, and grandson Jeremy West, Salt Lake City & St. Louis MO, siblings Claudia (Bill) King, Dana Point CA, and Durant (Linda) Emery, Pasadena CA, as well as nieces Kimberli (Mike) Kelly, Krickette (Mark) Frederick, Kelli (Dean) Romo, & families, all of southern CA. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, parents Henrietta and Lawrence Emery, nephew Kory King, and great niece Tawney Steele.
All family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life at 11:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cottonwood Presbyterian Church, located at 1580 Vine Street (60000 S.), Murray, UT 84121. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers we would appreciate your donations to American Association of University Women (AAUW), Girl Scouts of Utah, Cottonwood Presbyterian Church, The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, or your favorite education-related charity.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020