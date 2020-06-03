Diane Price Harris
1937 - 2020
Draper, UT-On Saturday, May 30th, Diane passed away peacefully, with her loving husband of 63 years, Ted, by her side. Diane was born on July 11th, 1937 in Richfield, Utah to parents John LewMar Price and Jennie Stewart Price. She had a happy childhood and her accomplishments began at an early age. At thirteen years old, Diane hosted her own radio show, reading stories and comic strips for children. At 16, Diane moved to Provo and was actively involved in high school student government and theatre. She later attended Brigham Young University, where she met and married her sweetheart, Edward (Ted) Fowler Harris on November 29, 1957, later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
After working to support Ted through veterinary school, Diane was able to take on her new adventure as a stay-at-home mom to her four wonderful children. She and Ted raised their children in Oroville, California, and after retirement, moved to Draper, Utah. While excelling in this role of homemaker, Diane was always actively serving others, including various ward and stake leadership callings in Relief Society and Young Womens, writing a beautiful portrayal of Mary, the mother of Jesus, which was performed in various stakes and wards in California and Utah, serving as a temple worker in the Oakland, Jordan River, and Draper temples, and completing a mission at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. She was also one of the creators of "Destiny," a spiritual program for Young Women that has been implemented in wards and stakes across the country.
Diane also worked as a Kindergarten aide for 20 years. She had a gift for working with children and enjoyed coloring as much as any of the kids she taught. In her free time, Diane used her creative talents with handwork and crafts--embroidery, sewing, quilting, cross-stitch, and ceramics, giving beautiful gifts she made to her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel with Ted and they traversed through Europe, Asia, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, and many other amazing places through the years.
She is survived by her husband Ted, daughters Linda (David), Julie (Eric), and Lisa (David), and son Mark (JaNae). Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Paul LewMar Price, and Garth Stewart Price.
While Diane will be dearly missed, her family is confident they will be with her once again and that she will be their angel until that time comes.
Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd at 10:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. She will be laid to rest at Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale. Onine condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
