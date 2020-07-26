Diane Webster Bergman

1935~2020

Bluffdale, UT-Diane Webster Bergman, Age 84 passed away on July 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Diane was born to Ernest D. and Tressa Myers Webster on August 13, 1935 in West Jordan, Utah. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1953 and was sealed to Arthur Gene Bergman on June 1, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their first home was in Kearns, Utah and then they moved to West Jordan in 1967 and resided there until moving to Bluffdale, Utah in 2000. After graduating from high school, Diane worked for National Advertising Company in Midvale, Utah for 6 years then as a book keeper for Burton Lumber and Hardware for 17 years and then for Dr. W. Daniel English, DDS for 22 years.Diane served on the Board of Directors for the Mental Retardation Association for several years which provided her many opportunities to serve. She was involved in their annual fund-raising events, panel discussion at the University of Utah, appeared on television in behalf of the Mentally Handicapped and lobbied at the State Legislature. She was involved in many other project and events and gave many years of love and service to the handicapped. Diane was an active member of the LDS Church and enjoyed serving in many capacities. She spent many years working in Stake callings, however her favorite was teaching the primary children, which she did for many years. One of Diane's passions was spending time with her family and dearly loved her 5 grandsons and she often spoke of the fun times they had together. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings and daughter Lesli. She is survived by her devoted husband, Gene Bergman, 2 sons, Troy (Cyndy) and Maury. 5 grandsons, Ian, Jeremy, Alex, Dalyn and Kyle and 3 great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing two hours prior 9:00-11:00 am at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary; 10055 S State St, Sandy, Utah, 84070. Please practice self distancing and use face masks during services.



