Dianna Jo Hughes Grimaud
Nov. 9, 1960 - Sept. 4, 2019
Dianna Jo Hughes Grimaud passed away suddenly on September 4, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born November 9, 1960 to Robert Hughes and Carol Bonefield. She is survived by her life-long companion, Matthew Schmidt and son, Justin. Services will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 11:00 am at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley, Utah. A viewing will be 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019