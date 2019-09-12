Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Dianna Jo Hughes Grimaud


1960 - 2019
Dianna Jo Hughes Grimaud Obituary
Dianna Jo Hughes Grimaud
Nov. 9, 1960 - Sept. 4, 2019
Dianna Jo Hughes Grimaud passed away suddenly on September 4, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born November 9, 1960 to Robert Hughes and Carol Bonefield. She is survived by her life-long companion, Matthew Schmidt and son, Justin. Services will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 11:00 am at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley, Utah. A viewing will be 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019
