Dianne Chidester1940 ~ 2020Dianne passed away on November 27, 2020 in West Bountiful, Utah. She was born on May 30, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduating from West High School, she went to work for the phone company which at that time was Mt Bell and later became US West. She loved her work as a labor relations manager. She formed long lasting friendships there and was loved by all. While still working, she went back to school and graduated from Westminister College. There were 3 graduations that same week in our house, Lori from High school and J.B. from Jr High.After she retired, she went back to school again to get her degree in interior decorating of which she was a natural. Her home was always a place of beauty and comfort. She was a true artist making beautiful jewelry and ceramic pieces that her family and friends will treasure for years to come.Dianne and Mike loved to spend winters in warm weather. They started with spending time in Mexico in 2004 and a few years later they made Mesa AZ their Winter home.She was extremely active until Cancer came into her life 4 years ago. She did her best to fight with the help of her loving family, and the amazing Dr. Agarwal team at Huntsman Cancer Hospital.Survived by her loving husband and companion, Mike, brother, Howard & (Ruth) Schaelling, children, Lori & (Ray) Schoenwald, JB & (Mary) Chidester, grandchildren Nick & (Sarah), Ian & (Taylor), Alex, and Tea, nephews & niece, Michael & (Kenny), Marion & (Mark), Skyler & Dean.Greeted in death by parents William Howard & Teresa Schaelling, June Chidester, beloved grandson Bradley Schoenwald, and many angels.Thank you for all that you have given us. We will see you on the other side.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Center in Dianne's name.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah.