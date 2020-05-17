Home

Dick Adolph Taggart Obituary
Dick A. Taggart
1939 ~ 2020
Dick Adolph Taggart returned to his Heavenly Father Monday morning, May 11, 2020. He was born Jan 8, 1939 to Nina Marie Anderson and Louis Wesley Taggart, in Afton, Wyoming. On September 2, 1958, he married his sweetheart, Mary Ella Fluckiger, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They had 6 children.
Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens on 10600 South 1950 East, Sandy, Utah. Due to COVID 19, private services will be held May 18, 2020 at McDougal Funeral Home in Taylorsville, Utah. Go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020
