1932 ~ 2019
Dicy Dea Gust, age 87, surrounded by family and loved ones, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019, in Saint George, Utah. She was born on August 21,1932 in Bicknell, Utah to Max and Maurine Hiskey. Dicy had a magical childhood with her siblings, John, Maxine and Brent in Teasdale, Utah and she often talked about the adventures in the Red Hills behind her family's home, the walks to her grandparents general store, and outings on the Boulder Mountain. At the age of 15, Dicy and her family moved to Granger, Utah where she graduated from Cyprus High School with the closest of friends.
Dicy met Don some 64 years ago in one of life's most beautiful love stories when she captivated Don's attention and heart. Don and Dicy were married June 20,1956 in her family's home in Granger. They began their journey together when Don started his coaching career in Morgan, Utah. Dicy worked at Winder Dairy and later in the Education system for 26 years, beginning at Union Jr. High and retiring from Bingham High School. Dicy's most prized possessions was her four sons and her greatest love was being with Don. She also loved gardening and spending time with her family at baseball games and family outings. Dicy was sealed to Don on the 21st of August 2000 in the Saint George, Utah Temple.
Preceded in death by her parents, Max and Maurine Hiskey, her brother John (Pat), and sisters husband DelMar F. Schick.
Dicy is survived by her husband of 63 years; Don J. Gust, her four sons, Greg (Meri), Don Rodney (Kristy), Kevin (Joanie), David (Tiffany), her Sister Maxine Schick, Brother Brent (Margaret), Six Grandsons, Two Granddaughters, and 7 Great Grandchildren.
A small gathering of family and close friends will be held on December 6, 2019 at 10:30am at the Riverton Ranch Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 13200 South 1428 West, in Riverton, Utah.
A Graveside service will follow which will begin at 12:00 Noon in the West Jordan City Cemetery, 7925 S. 1300 W. In lieu of Flowers, help someone in need, that would be Dicy's wishes.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary 435.688.8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019