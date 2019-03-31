|
1943 ~ 2019
Dixee Kae Samuels Robinson died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family on March 28, 2019.
Dixee was born in Gillette, Wyoming on October 25, 1943 to Dorothea Jean Petersen and William Samuels.
She was married to Noel Thomas Robinson on November 9, 1964.
Dixee grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and attended Olympus High School before beginning her career as a legal secretary and starting her family with Tom. She loved being with friends and family, playing cards and rolling dice.
She is survived by her brother, Kurt; her sister Jeanne; her daughters, Holly and Heidi; her son-in-laws, Branden and Joe; and her grandchildren, Dylan, Aubrey and Cassidy.
A celebration of life will be held privately for family and friends.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019