Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie L. Young


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie L. Young Obituary
Dixie L. Young
1941 - 2019
Our beautiful and sassy mother and friend, Dixie Louise Young of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away suddenly of viral pneumonia December 22, 2019.
Dixie is survived by her children Kristen Young and Patrick Young, grandson Fletcher Young and many lovely friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; by her first husband, Hank Taggart and her second husband, Richard W. Young.
Friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Dixie's life on Wednesday, January 15 (her birthday), 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000 or https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory. A special thanks to Pacifica Senior Living & Starks Funeral Parlor for all their help. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to read extended obituary and to view tribute slideshow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -