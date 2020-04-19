|
Oct. 9, 1930 ~ Apr. 17, 2020
Dixie was born in Park City, Utah to Elmer C. and Mary Catherine Raddon Lee. She was the youngest of her siblings: Helen Murnin and Elmer "John" who preceded her in death and Sam (April) who survives her.
Dixie loved growing up in Park City. She and Sam shared a close camaraderie. They loved their Grandpa Sam Raddon, editor of the Park Record. Dixie married Larry Hethke in 1954 and worked for AT&T, starting as a switchboard operator followed by many years in management.
She loved travel and enjoyed seeing many countries with her husband Larry, brother Sam, and adored nephews, Frank, Patrick, Michael, and Dan.
Dixie loved children, including SuLyn and her children, and her nieces and nephews. She volunteered at Granite School District and enjoyed the precious first-graders she helped learn to read.
Dixie is remembered fondly as loving, pleasant, and caring, with a great sense of humor.
Private family graveside service to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full life sketch at odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020