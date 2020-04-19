Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Hethke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee Hethke


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dixie Lee Hethke Obituary
Oct. 9, 1930 ~ Apr. 17, 2020
Dixie was born in Park City, Utah to Elmer C. and Mary Catherine Raddon Lee. She was the youngest of her siblings: Helen Murnin and Elmer "John" who preceded her in death and Sam (April) who survives her.
Dixie loved growing up in Park City. She and Sam shared a close camaraderie. They loved their Grandpa Sam Raddon, editor of the Park Record. Dixie married Larry Hethke in 1954 and worked for AT&T, starting as a switchboard operator followed by many years in management.
She loved travel and enjoyed seeing many countries with her husband Larry, brother Sam, and adored nephews, Frank, Patrick, Michael, and Dan.
Dixie loved children, including SuLyn and her children, and her nieces and nephews. She volunteered at Granite School District and enjoyed the precious first-graders she helped learn to read.
Dixie is remembered fondly as loving, pleasant, and caring, with a great sense of humor.
Private family graveside service to be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full life sketch at odonnellandsons.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -