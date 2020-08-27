1932 ~ 2020
Dixie Weight Rupp, age 88, returned to her Heavenly Father August 20, 2020. Born April 29, 1932 in Hurricane, Utah. Preceded in death by her loving husband Floyd Keith Rupp. Beloved by all, Dixie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who led by example and who touched countless lives. Private Funeral Service will be streamed online Saturday, Aug. 29th, 11:00 AM MDT. Visit https://www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com/obituary/dixie-rupp
for full obituary and streaming info. Internment: Valley View Memorial Park.