Mar 5, 1972 ~ Oct 20, 2019
Heaven received another angel on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Dock Knipe III; son, dad, brother, friend, uncle, and Christian, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 20th in his new home in New Mexico, where he was to begin his new life with his wife, Angela. Dock was a forever enthusiast of being happy and strived to make those around him feel that happiness. He had a light about him that made one want to be near and experience the joy he spread. Raised in LaPlace,LA and later returning to Salt Lake City, Utah, Dock worked hard to achieve mastery in the construction industry and was a credit to his profession. When he wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with family and loving with his whole heart. He was especially fond of his nieces and nephews. He had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh. There is not a day that will go by that we won't think of you, love you and miss you! Dock is survived by his wife, Angela (NM), his children Dee Allen (WY), Harley (WY) and Dock Tavian (UT), his siblings, John & Deedee (UT), Jimmy (LA), Kaye (IA), Chris (IA), Sheri (TX), and Beth (OK), Step-father, Farrell (UT), Foster mom, Lena (LA),and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved and cared for very deeply. He is preceded in death by his mom, Sharon (UT), daughter, Sadie (UT), Foster dad, Harry (LA), father, Dock II (AL) and both paternal and maternal grandparents. Celebration of life TBD at a later date. Those who wish to be included can send notice through Messenger group Family and Friends of Dock.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019