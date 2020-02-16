|
|
Dolores Marilyn Zander Buchanan joined her beloved husband and other departed loved ones, February 13, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, to Rudolf Hermann Karl and Martha Elise Rasch Zander. She married her eternal companion Raymond "Ray" Julian Buchanan on November 19, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made spending time with them memorable. Her family feels blessed to have been taught by such a gentle, kind and nurturing soul. Through her example, we have learned charity, patience, and optimism in the face of adversity. Her easy-going nature and wonderful heart helped to fill her home with peace and love. She was always ready with a kind word, a fun unique story and a warm hug. She was a voracious reader who was never without a pile of books by her side. She would have an engaging conversation on a myriad of topics with anyone who met her. A member of the LDS Church, she loved serving as a primary school teacher for her ward. She loved to ski, golf, watch sports and to travel. She found joy in the simple things in life and always showed gratitude.
She is survived by her daughters Martha and Lisa; grandchildren Erik, Stephanie (Sean), Jennifer, Megan and Vicky; she cherished her great grandchildren Ashton, Athena, Brylee, Joshua, Alexa and Izaiah her schatzi. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Rudolf, spouse Ray and grandson Joshua.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11 am-1 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Followed by a graveside service at Bountiful City Cemetery at 2 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020