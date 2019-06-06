|
Dominie Ann Kay
1962 - 2019
Dominie Ann Kay, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Aunt and Grandmother, has been called home to fly with the angels who have passed before her. Dominie is now with her loving Mother Beverlee, daughter Candace, and her beloved cat and faithful companion Sabu.
Dominie had a strong will and determination to have her independence, she endured many obstacles in her lifetime, most of which were due to her health. However, she never let her physical frailties define who she had become. In fact, it was through these adversities that Dominie came to know her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dominie had a faith in, and has grown a testimony of His gospel, never murmuring or complaining of the numerous obstacles that bound her. Dominie is now free of pain and suffering she so courageously faced. Through all that Dominie has endured she has gained many friendships which will be a lasting memory for her and cherished forever.
Dominie leaves behind her Father Patrick R. Garcia her Brother Andy P. Garcia, her Sister Cindy Manchego (Tony) and her Grandson Jacob Ebenal, whom she adored and cherished very much.
Graveside services will be held at 12 pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Memorial Mt. View Cemetery, 3115 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.).
On behalf of the Family, we would like to thank all those who took the time to say hello, pray for, or minister to Dominie, she knew of your love and your sincerity. www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019