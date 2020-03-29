|
|
1929 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Don Boulter Tolman, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City at age 91 due to complications associated with advanced age.
Don was born on January 12, 1929, in Murray, Utah, to Wilford Hatch Tolman and Donna Boulter Tolman. He was the second son in a family of four boys. Don's younger years were spent growing up in South Salt Lake where he graduated from Granite High in 1947. Don was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of a Latter-Day Saints serving in many positions including Bishop of the Bountiful 11th Ward. Don served a mission to New Zealand and loved serving among the Maori people.
While on his mission, his parents moved to Bountiful. This is where he met his loving wife, Hazel, after they both returned from their missions. Don and Hazel were married on September 11, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple by Matthew Cowley. They had three children, twin daughters, Kathleen and Kristine, and son, Michael. Don graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in accounting. He had joined the ROTC to help pay for his education, so after finishing his degree he served in the US Air Force where he trained as a navigator, bombardier and radar person on a B-47 Bomber. During this time they lived in Texas, California, and New Mexico, returning to Bountiful to make their home and raise their family.
Don worked as an auditor for Hill Air Force base for 30 years. After retirement, he then went to work for Zions Securities for 10 years. Don and Hazel worked for many years as temple ordinance workers and enjoyed this very much. Don enjoyed gardening and always took great pride in his yard. He always had a vegetable garden and was especially known for his tomatoes he started each year from seed. Don had a talent for building and fixing things around the house and the grandkids believed grandpa could fix anything!
Don had macular degeneration and had become legally blind. He spent many hours every day listening to the scriptures and teachings of the church leaders. Don was a great patriarch and Christ-like example to our family and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord and the Book of Mormon and was a good and faithful servant.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and beloved daughter, Kristine Bott. He is survived by his sweetheart of 67 years, Hazel; brothers, Cleon, Max, and Gale; daughter, Kathleen (Rex) Reed; son, Michael (Darla) Tolman; son-in-law, Robert Bott; 16 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Due to current conditions, a family graveside service will be held at the Bountiful City Cemetery.
"I love you sweetheart!" Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020