Don C. GardnerJune 9, 1941 - July 26, 2020Loving husband of 57 years, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away comfortably at home on July 26th, 2020. Born June 9th, 1941 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Margret and Carlos Gardner. Survived by wife Linda, children Molly Atkinson (Warren) and Rex C. Gardner. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Don served in the U.S. Navy. Then worked and retired from Litton Industries. He also loved hunting, fishing and passed his love of the outdoors to his family. Don was a man of many talents and a perfectionist in every trade. He was a great example and friend to all. Due to virus concerns a small graveside service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:30 am.