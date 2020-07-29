1/3
June 9, 1941 - July 26, 2020
Loving husband of 57 years, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away comfortably at home on July 26th, 2020. Born June 9th, 1941 in Spanish Fork, Utah to Margret and Carlos Gardner. Survived by wife Linda, children Molly Atkinson (Warren) and Rex C. Gardner. Seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Don served in the U.S. Navy. Then worked and retired from Litton Industries. He also loved hunting, fishing and passed his love of the outdoors to his family. Don was a man of many talents and a perfectionist in every trade. He was a great example and friend to all. Due to virus concerns a small graveside service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:30 am.
www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
